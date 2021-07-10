Lou Nutter

Lou A. Nutter, 90, of Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John E. Nutter, in 2013. She is survived by a loving family of two daughters, JoEllen Nutter, of Leonardtown, Maryland, and Lee Ann Franklin and her husband Shawn, of Bel Air, Maryland; and six grandchildren, Lt. Cmdr. Jacob King and wife Amanda, Jana Roberts and husband Jonathan, Garrett Franklin and wife June, Jared King and wife Wendy, Nicole Franklin and husband Malleey, and Janelle Ausherman and husband Donnie. She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildre, Harrison King, Anthony Ausherman, Charlotte Franklin, Pace Roberts, Julia King, Cree Tagam, Dexter King, Paxton Roberts, Katherine King, Allison King, Charlotte Ausherman, Holland King and Spencer King. Lou Pressau Nutter was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on Aug. 24, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and May Pressau; her twin sister, Sue; and sisters, Josephine, Margaret, Doris and Eleanor. Mrs. Nutter worked as a teacher's aide at Elm Street Elementary School for 12 years, then worked at the Board of Education of Frederick County in the payroll department until her retirement in 1983. She was a faithful member of All Saints Episcopal Church and a charter member of The InSpired Daughters of the King, serving as the first president and again in 2011. Lou served as the Maryland diocesan president of the Daughters of the King from 1990 to 1997. She served as altar guild chairperson for six years, took part in many Bible studies, attended morning prayer on Tuesday and Friday for 16 years, and was a member of the care teams and prayer shawl ministry. At Homewood, she was a greeter for the Sunday 2:30 p.m. chapel service and led a Bible study in her apartment.
The celebration of life service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W.Church St., Frederick, Maryland, on July 31, 2021, at 10:30 am. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at the All Saints Episcopal Church Columbarium, in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the All Saints Building Fund, All Saints Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.