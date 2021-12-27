Louella Bolden

Louella Lofton Bolden, 79, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of Gillis McArthur Bolden, Sr. for 58 years.
Born July 15, 1942 in Montpelier, MS, she was a daughter of the late John Lofton and Gladis O. Cousin Lofton.
Besides her husband and is survived by daughter-in-law, Lydia I. Lopez-Bolden; grandchildren, Tiniesha Lashay Bolden, of Detroit, MI, Gillis M. “Tre” Bolden, III, of Philadelphia, PA, Kerry P. Stinson, Jr., of Aberdeen Proving Ground, and Justin M. Bolden, of Frederick; and two brothers, Willie Lofton, of Stanton, TN and Jimmy Lofton, of Plain Dealing, LA.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gillis M. Bolden, Jr., in 2019, by a granddaughter, Franchesca X. Stinson, in 2009, and one brother, Johnny Lofton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29. Minister Dr. Jonathan Williams, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
