Louis “Frosty” Keith Smith, 72, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1949, in Frederick, Maryland. Louis was a Vietnam veteran and served from 1969 to 1972 in the United States Army. He was employed by Sears as a service technician for 34 years. Louis enjoyed racing and watching NHRA. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Julia Smith.
Louis is survived by his wife, Sandy Smith; sons, Jason Smith, and Rusty Baugher and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Colan Smith, Michael Smith, McKenna Baugher and Juliana Smith; great-grandson, Colton Smith; sister, Laurie Trammel; sisters-in-law, Diane Reed and husband Alton, Wanda Deyton, and Donna Federline and husband Dave; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sevier County Humane Society, 959 Gnatty Branch Road, Sevierville, TN 37876.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 with the memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at atchleyfuneralhome.com.