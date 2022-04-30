Louis “Grant” Allen, 58, of Middletown, beloved husband, father, brother and “Pop Pop,” peacefully departed this life Sunday, April 24, 2022, after having suffered a massive stroke.
Born April 20, 1964, in Washington, D.C, Grant was the son of the late James Henry Allen Jr. and Marie Woodward (Hodges) Allen. He grew up in the Wheaton Woods area of Rockville, Maryland, and was a member of the Robert E. Peary High School, class of 1982. It was during high school that Grant discovered his talent for cabinet making and bricklaying.
Grant had a passion for artistic woodworking, and he was in his element when he was creating something unique, whether it be a walking cane crafted from a twisty stick (which he was happy to gift to friends upon attaining a certain age of maturity!), or assembling over 100 pieces of wood to create a beautiful vase. He mastered the art of hand carving, bowl turning, furniture making, house building and renovation, all of which he painstakingly performed to ensure survival for years to come. Grant was also very skilled at tie-dyeing, and he was immensely proud of his first attempt at knife forging. Indeed, he was multitalented! He enjoyed beautiful sunsets, viewing the night sky in all its glory, and discussing life and mysteries. Of all his passions, however, none won out over his love for family and friends.
Grant is survived by Brenda Allen, his wife of 34 years; son, James Allen (Sophie); daughter, Genevieve Allen; grandchildren, Rosie and Eyler Allen; brother, Jamey Allen; twin sister, Gloria Allen; special niece and nephew, Jessica Hibbert and Alex Athey; brothers-in-law, Craig Athey, Jeff Athey, Gary Athey (Dana) and David Athey (Vanessa); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and very dear friends, Connie and Doug Hudson.
Grant was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Dunning; and brother, William Allen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. The Rev. Dr. Eric T. Myers, pastor of Frederick Presbyterian Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Grant’s name to Frederick Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.