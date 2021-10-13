Louis Holland, Jr.

Louis Quenton Holland Jr., corporal, United States Marine Corps, 68, of Frederick, Maryland, passed peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Q. Holland Sr. and Mary Evelyn Onley Holland; a daughter-in-law, Kellie Holland; a grandchild, Tyler E. Holland; and his brother, Dana R. Holland.
Louis served his country in the United States Marine Corp after graduation from Brunswick High School and later served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was employed with and retired from PEPCO in Washington, D.C. Louis enjoyed the outdoors and, next to his children and grandchildren, he loved to fish and watch the Baltimore Ravens. Louis was a former member of Fredericktonian Lodge No. 12, F&AM, PHA.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Lena M. Holland and Natalie J. Holland; son, Louis Q. Holland III; nine grandchildren, Zachary L. Holland, Blossom M. Parks, Adin L. Myers, Alaina S. Myers, Natalia K. Bowens, Levi E. Bowens, Juhannah M. Chaos, Joziah W. Chaos and Jayvon A. Chaos; three great-grandchildren, Montana S. Nowalk, Kaylyn A. Warford and Briella E. Bowens; and three sisters, Faye L. Holland Williams (Herman), Evelyn B. Holland Williams and Rhonda M. Holland. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at Resthaven Memorial Gardens from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in the Garden of the Cross at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland.