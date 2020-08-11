Louise Blair

Louise C. Blair passed quietly and peacefully into her heavenly home late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 8. She was a resident of Filcare Home in Clearspring, MD. She was the daughter of the late Alpha T. Moser and Ella M. Compher Moser. Being born Sept. 16, 1919, Louise was just short of her 101st birthday. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She was a 1937 graduate of Middletown High School. She then worked at Guyton’s Store in Burkittsville for 12 years, NIH Credit Union for 13 years and finally retired from Metropolitan Federal Savings & Loan (now BB&T) after 12 years. Louise was a member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren for over 85 years where she served as a lifetime deaconess, a Sunday School teacher and a choir member. She was also a member of the Women’s Fellowship and Jolly Knotters.
After retiring, Louise joined Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary, Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, Rainbow Belles, Rosehill Garden Club, Gambrill Park Homemakers Club, Thurmont Senior Center Canaries, NARFE, and Senior Monthly Luncheon at AMVETS in Middletown.
Louise loved baking and donating to Bake Sales and the Thurmont Food Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gorden Blair, her three brothers: Floyd Moser, Clark Moser, and John Moser and her one sister: Helen Brown. She also had two halfsisters: Nanny Moser, Edith Arnold and one half brother: Wilmer Moser and two foster sisters: Adeline Wise and Mildred Doody.
Louise is survived by her three daughters: Dawn Moser and husband Joe of Thurmont, Glenna Wilcom of Frederick, and Penny Koontz of Middletown. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Kim Rhoderick and husband Mark, Karen Coats and husband Will, Jeff Wilcom, Traci Lafferty and husband Steve, Dana Remsburg and husband Troy, Nicole Wangness and husband Craig, and Heidi Chisholm.
Her legacy is carried on by 13 great-grandchildren: Todd and Tara Wilcom, Erica and Hayley Lafferty, Colin and Chase Remsburg, Emily and Blair Coats, Paige Roderick, Bailie and Dylan Wangness, Reilly and Brittany Chisholm and many nieces and nephews.
We want to give a very special thanks to Den Espinosa and daughter Nancy for the exceptional and loving care they gave our mother over the years. We would also like to thank Hospice of Washington County.
Private graveside service for family will be officiated by Pastor Linda Lambert .
For those wishing to do so and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s name to the Thurmont Food Bank at 10 Frederick Road, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD, 21788.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769.
Online guest book available at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.