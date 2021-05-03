Louise Boyer

Mrs. Louise (Harper) Boyer, 98, of Frederick, MD, took her place in heaven on May 1, 2021. She was the wife of the late Howard M. Boyer, who preceded her in death in 1974. Born March 30, 1923 in Hansonville, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Viola Harper.
Louise was a proud graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1940 and enjoyed her 26 years working at Airpax. She lived her entire life in Frederick County.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Brenda), and daughter, Kay O’Hara (Eddie), grandchildren Dawn Metz, Doug Boyer, Kendra Greene (Jerome), Chris Dimon, Edward (Elizabeth), Brian (Kimberly), Emily (Jason Patten), and Daniel (Laura), sister Emogene Michael and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Louise was also preceded in death by her son Kenneth and siblings Robert Harper, Walter Harper, Ethelene Eaton, Erma Schultz, Shirley McNell and Wilhelmina (Dolly) Stone.
The funeral will be graveside for immediate family at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Feagaville with Pastor Terri Driver-Bishop of Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church officiating and arrangements made by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.
Thank you to the staff at Tranquillity Assisted Living where Louise resided the past four years.
