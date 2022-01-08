Louise Burdette Fritz, age 76, of Point of Rocks, Maryland, passed peacefully on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her children. She was born on May 20, 1945, in Boyds, Maryland, to the late Kenneth N. and Alice N. Burdette. She married the love of her life, Alvin (Butch) Leroy Fritz, on Nov. 23, 1963, who preceded her in death (2003).
She was also preceded in death by five of her siblings, Ruth Cantler, Kenneth Burdette, Samuel Burdette, John Burdette and Eleanor Pullen.
She is survived by her three children, daughter, Corby Fowler and husband Chuck, son, Bruce Fritz, and daughter, Monica German and husband Troy; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Alyssa Fowler, Gavin and Jaden German, Addison and Ava Fritz, and Ben Corbett.
She is also survived by her sister, Bertha (Sis) LaFleur of Michigan; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In 1964, Louise graduated from Gaithersburg High School, where she studied cosmetology. Over the years, she worked a variety of jobs, as a hairdresser at Red Barn Restaurant, at National Geographic in Gaithersburg, and at Greenridge Baptist Church as a day care teacher, and she was an owner of Olde Towne Restaurant in Mount Airy until she sold the business in 2007.
Louise retired and spent her remaining years being a fun-loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Per her wishes, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to: The Arc of Frederick County, 620A Research Court, Frederick, Maryland, 21703.