Louise F. Hobbs, of Thurmont, passed from this life at the age of 93 on Jan. 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward G. Hobbs, Jr. in 1987.
Louise was born in Live Oak, Florida, to the late Getzen R. and Dorothy L. Farnell. Being the daughter of a civil engineer, Louise experienced an early life of travel around the country. Upon marrying, Louise traveled once again to meet her young husband at various locations while he was enlisted in the Navy. She loved sharing stories of her travels.
When they started a family, Louise and her husband settled in Thurmont. Louise was a loving mother and devoted wife who dedicated her life to raising her family. During the years her children attended school, Louise volunteered at school and at church. Louise was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Louise loved her family pets. She also was an avid collector of Steiff teddy bears and enjoyed taking time to travel to quaint shops with her children to find unique items for her home.
As her children had their own families, Louise enjoyed many hours with her grandchildren and eventually her great-grandchildren. Her time with her family always filled her with joy. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Louise is survived by her children, Susan Damuth and husband, Rick, Sharon Whitmore and husband, Gary, Catherine Topper and husband, Doug, Eddie Hobbs and wife, Debbie, and Michael Hobbs and wife, Stacey. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Toms, Michael Toms, Matthew Topper and wife, Ashley, Ben Whitmore, Laura Niper and husband, Brian, Eric Hobbs and wife, ShaLeigh, and Emily Hobbs. She is survived by great-grandchildren, Justin Toms, Damon Niper, Max Niper, Jacob Topper and Brandon Niper. In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters, Nancy Long, of Gloucester, Virginia, and Billie Hay, of Milford, DE. She was predeceased by her grandson, Christopher Edward Hobbs.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her dedicated caregivers, Tammy Bane, Kitty Gage, Mary Rice and Wanda Topper.
Due to COVID-19, viewing and graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.