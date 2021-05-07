Louise Jeanette Guyton, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home in Middletown. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Guyton. Born April 3, 1943, in Middletown, she was the youngest daughter of the late Arch Grayson Toms and Mildred Brandenburg Toms.
Louise graduated in 1961 from Middletown High School and from Washington County School of Nursing in 1964. In 1965, she and her husband founded Donald W. Guyton, Inc., an electrical contracting company that has been in business for more than 50 years.
Louise was an avid gardener and was happiest with her hands in the dirt. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and container gardens. The joy of her life were her grandchildren. She will be remembered by friends and family for her compassion, positive attitude, strong will, humor and joy.
She is survived by her two children, Phil Guyton and wife Beth, and Tyra Guyton; four grandchildren, Lacey and Mikayla Guyton, and Lillyanna and Riley House; and three sisters, Ella Mae Gross, Grace Feather and Betty Croyle. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Fogle.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A memorial service will be by invitation only and private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Foundation of Frederick County for the Donald and Louise Guyton Memorial Scholarship at http://www.frederickcountygives.org/guyton. Money donated will be used to fund a scholarship in Louise’s name for environmental landscape and design.
The family wishes to thank all those who helped Louise retain her independence and live her final years at home.