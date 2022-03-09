Louise L. Haney

Louise Lucinda Hardy Haney, 95, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Lorien of Mount Airy.
She was married to Ritchie Lee Haney for almost 60 years before his death in 2006.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Cylettie Hardy. Born Sept. 12, 1926, in Howard County Maryland, she attended school in Lisbon before marrying Ritchie Lee. Louise was a Sunday school teacher, and active in MYF, the Women’s Society, and hymn singing at Mountain View Church. She was also involved in the festivals and many other church activities at Pleasant Grove UMC. Most of her time and greatest joy was taking care of her family and, in her later years, watching her great-grandchildren grow.
She is survived by a daughter, Terry and husband CJ; grandson, Steve (BJ) and wife Tracy, and their children, Paige, Lily and Ethan; granddaughter, Lori and husband Darin, and his son, Brendan, and daughter, Natalie, and her family. She also had an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Charles and Michelle and their families.
Louise was preceded in death by five siblings; and her great-grandson, Chase.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lorien Mount Airy for all of the love and care they gave Mrs. Haney the last five years.
Visitation with the family will be at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland, on Thursday, March 10, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Mountain View United Methodist Cemetery, Damascus.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Special Olympics of Frederick County, P.O. Box 33, Frederick, MD 21705-0033
Online condolences may be shared with the family at molesworthwilliams.com.