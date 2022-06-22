Louise McGee Wilkins, died June 16, 2022, at Chesapeake Hospice House in Pasadena, Maryland.
She was born Jan, 2, 1939, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and was the daughter of Dr. Julian Murrill McGee and Elizabeth “Betty” French McGee. She spent her childhood in Greensboro.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland, at 11 a.m. July 8.
Louise attended Duke University for two years before transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill and graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Arts in music. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma at both Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill, where she was part of the founding chapter.
She married her first husband, Paul Green Sylvester, in 1960. They lived in Jacksonville, where he was a lawyer and she was a teacher until she began raising their four children. She was the first woman to serve on the school board in Onslow County and helped raise money to build a new library. After her husband died in 1977, she resumed teaching.
In 1981, Louise moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, then Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving to Wilmington, North Carolina, where she met her second husband, Daye E. Wilkins, whom she married in 1985. He worked in property management and she assisted him in various jobs that took them from South Carolina to Florida and eventually back to Swansboro, North Carolina, in 1990, when she began teaching music again at a school at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, until 1995.
Louise and Daye divided their time between Swansboro, North Carolina, and Chevy Chase, Maryland, where she worked for the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2001, then retiring to Swansboro, North Carolina.
In 2013, after the death of her husband, she moved with her son and his family to San Diego, California, then Sudbury, Massachusetts, and finally Los Angeles, California, before moving back east to Asbury Methodist Village, a retirement community in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Here, she spent five years, making new friends; enjoying water aerobics; singing with the Encore Chorale that performed at the Kennedy Center; singing in the choir at Grace UMC; and volunteering as a Stephen Minister before moving to Annapolis, Maryland, in the last year.
Louise had a beautiful alto voice and enjoyed singing at weddings and with church choirs wherever she lived. Louise loved to travel, and as a member of the Cape Carteret Chorale, she sang with the Leningrad Symphony in Russia and at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Her deep religious faith took her to the Holy Land, including visiting a refugee camp and kibbutz. She enjoyed gardening, reading, following politics and cheering for the Tar Heels. But most of all, she enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren, who knew her as “GG” (Gorgeous Grandma). She didn’t have the best sense of direction, but we’re sure God will lead her to the pearly gates and welcome her with open arms.
She is survived by her brother, James Whitfield McGee and wife Mary Jo, of Greensboro, North Carolina; daughter, Elizabeth Avery Sylvester Osborne and husband Brad, of Annapolis, Maryland, and their children, Laura Elizabeth Osborne, Sarah Kathryn Osborne and John Bradley Osborne; son, Paul Whitfield Sylvester, of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Louis Hargett Sylvester, of Morrison, Tennessee; son, Frederick Murrill Sylvester and husband Patrick O’Brien, of San Diego, California, and their children, Paul Courtney O’Brien Sylvester and Nicole Kourtney O’Brien Sylvester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Julian Murrill McGee Jr.
In remembrance of Louise, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 119 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877.