Marion “Louise” (nee Rushton) Richardson departed this life on June 1, 2022. She had entered this world on Nov. 2, 1935. She chose St. Joseph, Missouri, for her debut, but as a child, she moved with her parents, Albert and Marion Rushton, and older brother, John Rushton, to Northern Virginia. Louise attended Western High School in Georgetown (now known as the Duke Ellington School for the Arts) and enrolled in University of Maryland. Her college studies were sidetracked by her marriage to the dashing Army lieutenant, Bruce Richardson, but were resumed and — after the birth and school enrollment of her two children, Scott and Linda — completed in 1968 (majoring in English and minoring in art).
She then embarked upon her life’s calling as a teacher in 1968, starting with seventh-grade English in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, then ninth- and 10th-grade English in Schuykill Haven, Pennsylvania. After a one-year return to teaching seventh graders in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, and a slight resume gap from following her husband’s frequent moves whilst working for Sears, Roebuck and Co. and catching jobs as a substitute teacher and bank teller, she resumed teaching in Cambridge, Maryland, once again teaching English to high schoolers. Where many other adults might have found teaching teenagers frustrating, Louise relished the challenge of discourse with independent young minds ready to challenge authority. Her enthusiasm for literature led to a treasure trove of cards and letters from former students who thanked her for the impact on their lives. Louise taught in Cambridge from 1974-1982, during which time she weathered the demise of her marriage and adapted to the ’70s cliche of the single-working mom. Amazingly, she was a class sponsor, cheerleading coach, advisor to a student film-making club, member of the principal’s advisory committee and chair of the Gifted and Talented Program at the school at that time. In the summers, she worked on and completed her master’s degree in education at Salisbury State (completing much of her reading whilst suntanning with a pitcher of ice tea on the roof of the screened porch accessed through a second-story window.) In 1983, she returned to Northern Virginia and taught at Manassas Park High School until her retirement. Amongst her many honors and achievements as a teacher, one of her favorites was her selection for a summer-immersive study of Shakespeare at Auburn College. However, her biggest source of pride was seeing the success of her students in the halls of higher learning. She organized a pre-Christmas break assembly for Manassas Park alumni to speak to high schoolers about how they accessed college degrees despite limited resources; it became an annual tradition that several students directly credit for their choice to embark on a college degree.
Louise spent her retirement engaged as a theater usher at the Folger Theatre and other local theaters. She taught ballroom dancing and watched cooking shows with her grandchildren, recreating the dishes with them to serve to their parents. She traveled widely and took regular classes at OLLI because lifelong learning was her mantra. She suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015 and was carefully tended to at the Homewood Nursing Home in Frederick, Maryland. Her stay of seven years there is a testament to their extraordinary care. She is survived by her brother, John Rushton and wife Jan, and all of their children and grandchildren; her son, Scott Richardson and his children Audrey and Alex; and her daughter, Linda Richardson (married to Noah Spivak) and their children Laura, Claire and Rikard.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, Maryland.