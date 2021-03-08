Louise “Weezie” Virginia Gibbons Wilt, age 93, of Frederick, Md., transitioned into heaven on March 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late George Edward Wilt for 65 years.
Born on Nov. 8, 1927, at Braddock Heights, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer M. and Virgie Marie Beachley Gibbons.
She was a 1944 graduate of Frederick High School. She was a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered on committees. She worked alongside her husband on the dairy farm, was a 4-H leader and volunteered for the American Red Cross. She was an associate real estate broker with Rock Creek Realty.
She enjoyed watercolor painting, reading, raising flowers, sewing and singing with the Golden Tones singing group. She greatly loved her family, especially her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Robert (Bob) Wilt and wife, Joyce, of Jefferson, MD; Jane O’Brien and husband, Thomas, of Manassas, VA; and Robin Cook and husband, Terry, of Southport, NC and her brothers, Harold Gibbons of Frederick, Richard Gibbons of Frederick, and Fred Gibbons of Red Boiling Springs, TN. She is survived by ten-grandchildren, Tanya Poillucci and husband, Michael, of St. Simons Island, GA; Curtis Marshall and wife, Laura, of Richmond, VA; Kelly O’Brien of Gainesville, VA; Jessica Wise and husband, Philip, of Frederick; Dana Deyton and husband, Nick, of Union Bridge; Jamie Wilt of Maugansville, MD; Tara Whipp and Danny; Allison Cook of Frederick; Charlotte Cook of Frederick and Jessica Bell of Frederick. Also surviving are 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Millard, Bruce, Glenn and Homer Gibbons.
In response to the pandemic, a private ceremony will be held to celebrate the transition of her life and the internment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Brook Hill United Methodist Church or the American Red Cross.
