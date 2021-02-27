Louise Virts

Louise (Holder) Virts, 97, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2021, at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Braddock Heights, Maryland.
She was the wife of the late Hugh Virts for 72 years, before he passed away in February of 2020.
Louise was born on March 3, 1923, in Weverton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Grace Holder. For many years, she was a homeroom assistant “room mother” at Lone Oak Elementary School. She was also active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus until recent years. Through the years, she loved spending time cooking, reading and being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to the family she loved dearly.
She leaves behind her son, Ted Virts and wife Christy, of Frederick, Maryland; daughter, Mary Seidenberg and husband Bill, of Frederick, Maryland; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elaine Womeldorph and Amelia (Peate) George.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Virts; and her parents, William Holder and Grace Holder.
Funeral arrangements are being made through John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass is being held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church of Middletown, Maryland, by Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot (Fr. Rob). Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Petersville, Maryland, will follow.
There will be a live video of the mass that you can find on https://vimeo.com/event/27064. If you enter this link in your computer search bar, it will automatically take you to the video of the funeral mass once it begins at the church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Children’s National Foundation, 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20010.