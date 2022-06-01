Lowell Richard Coats Jr., of Hagerstown, Maryland, born Dec. 24, 1962, passed away the morning of May 27, 2022. He is the son of Lowell R. Coats Sr. (living) and Virginia Coats (deceased). He is survived by his wife, Alita Coats; his eldest son, Lowell Coats III (daughter-in-law Janelle and granddaughters Maddison, 4, and Elaina, 1); his middle and youngest sons, Robert and James Coats; his sister, Connie (Naille) Coats; brother-in-law, William Naille; nephew, Billy (and his wife and kids, Amy, Emma and Bryson); and niece, Danielle.
Lowell professionally drove a tractor trailer for 25-plus years, totaling over 3 million miles. All who knew him knew he had great love and passion for baseball and youth sports. Lowell loved spending time with his friends and family. He always brought a smile and laughter to those around him.
Lowell donated his body to science to help give back. There will be no funeral services. Please feel free to make a donation to any charity of your choice under his name.