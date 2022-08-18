LCDR John Milton Heiges (RET)

ADAMSTOWN, Md. — Lt. Cmdr. John Milton Heiges (retired) died peacefully with family nearby in the Buckingham’s Choice retirement community on Aug. 6 at age 85.

Born Nov. 11, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Milton and Mamie Heiges (nee Schroeder), John graduated from DeLaSalle High School and attended the University of Minnesota for one year before entering the United States Naval Academy (USNA). He graduated from the USNA in 1959. John met his future wife, Shirley Mae Claussen, on a blind date in 1962 while he was stationed aboard the USS Yorktown (CVS 10) in Long Beach, California. One year and one day later, they were married in Long Beach while John was between terms at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.