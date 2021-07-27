Lucas Baseley

Lucas “Luke” James Baseley, 32, of Marietta Georgia, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at home following a short illness. He was born May 8, 1989, in Maryland to Jim and Eva Baseley. Luke grew up in Thurmont, Maryland, surrounded by family and friends. Luke spent 10 years as an active 4-H member, showing cattle, woodworking and completing other projects, and he was 4-H King in 2006-07. Luke was in “Its Academic” throughout high school, and he loved learning, earning AP college credits for six different subjects at Catoctin High School, where he graduated in 2007. His true love was reading, and he always carried a book on him so that he could read any free moment he had. He was an active volunteer for Glade UCC in Walkersville, helping at their oyster dinners, a Habitat for Humanity project, and one Honduras Partnership trip to build a home in 2007. He also volunteered for the Lewistown Ruritan Club at its chicken BBQs. Luke received an associate degree in mathematics from FCC in 2012 and an associate degree in surveying technology/surveying in 2013 from CCBC. Luke then worked as a surveyor for Greenman-Pedersen for almost 10 years, working up and down the East coast. He moved to Georgia in 2019 to help open the new office there. Luke is survived by his parents, Eva and Jim Baseley, of Lyndon Kansas; paternal grandparents, Richard “Dick” and Helen Baseley, of Lewistown, Maryland; maternal stepgrandmother, Mary Pasley, of Glenwood, Maryland; his brother, Sam Baseley and wife Megan, and their two children, Koltin and Rylee, of White City, Kansas. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Eleanor George, of Lebo, Kansas, and Robert Pasley, of Glenwood, Maryland. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.
