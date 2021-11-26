A memorial service for Lucas James Baseley, May 8, 1989-July 19, 2021, formerly of Thurmont MD, will be held on Sat. Nov 27, at 2pm at Glade UCC church, Fulton Ave, Walkersville, MD. Please join us after the service for a light meal. Vaccinations are recommended, masks are required. An RSVP for the meal is appreciated; merry_lu@yahoo.com or comment on the Facebook post. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to either of the following: Thurmont Branch of the Frederick Co Public library: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/FrederickCountyPublicLibrary/gift.html you can indicate the branch and Luke's name on the online form, or you can mail a check to: FCPL C/O Development Officer at 110 E Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701 or The Maryland Society of Surveyors Educational Trust: https://www.marylandsurveyor.org/donations/donate.asp?id=11241 where you may add a comment "in memory of Luke Baseley".