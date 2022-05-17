Lucas Putman

Lucas Allen Putman, 41, of Thurmont, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. Born Jan. 14, 1981, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Roy Putman Sr. and Eleanor Renner Putman.
He was a graduate of Walkersville High School, class of 1999. He was a member of Monocacy Church of the Brethren. In addition to spending time with his daughter, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, canoeing, woodworking and wrestling, and he was an avid Raiders fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter, Leah Putman, of Thurmont; sister, Crystal Woods and husband Kelly, of Thurmont; brother, Roy Putman Jr. and fiancee Veronica, of Lexington, North Carolina; nephews, Nathan and Oliver Putman; nieces, Paige Maree Woods, and Dakatah and Briahna Lell; great-nieces, Ariel and Maci; and a great nephew, Taylen. He will be remembered by Richie Knott, Eric Turvin, Jamie Giannini, Laura Pett and Denice Lell; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
He was predeceased by grandparents, Roland Sr. and Pearl Renner, and Gaylord and Hazel Putman; and his best friend, Danny Roberts.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of time of service at noon at Monocacy Church of the Brethren, 13517 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, with Pastor Dave Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776 to help defray funeral expenses.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.