Lucia "Lucy" McCourt

Lucia “Lucy” Anastasio McCourt, age 88, of Manchester and formerly of Keymar and Westminster, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center after a brief illness. Born Dec. 27, 1932, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William John and Rose Veronica Baldassare Anastasio. She was the wife of the late Carroll Thomas McCourt, who died in 2013.
Lucy attended St. Mary’s Parochial Elementary School, St. Ann’s High School and the business college in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She was employed with the Philadelphia Navy Yard and Valley Forge Army Hospital. She was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed cooking, reading, her pet dogs and music. She had a greenhouse where she loved growing orchids. She was previously active at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Thurmont and currently was a member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, Manchester.
Surviving are children, Patrick G. and Rev. Shari McCourt, of Finksburg, Susan C. McCourt, of Westminster, David J. and Diane M. McCourt and Joseph T. and Tammy R. McCourt, all of Hampstead; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Mohning, Nicholas W. and Elizabeth McCourt, Thomas M. and Casey McCourt, Paul A. and Amanda McCourt and Theresa M. and Benjamin Amoss; and great-grandchildren, Layla Mohning, Scarlette McCourt, Esther and Phoebe Amoss and Avery McCourt. She was predeceased by two sisters, infant Theresa Anastasio and Marcelline Shirey; and a brother, Joseph Anastacio.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the historic St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Park Avenue, Manchester, with the Rev. Fr. Michael Roach as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, Emmitsburg.
There will be no public visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.