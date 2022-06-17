Lucille Cutsail Darner, 100 years young, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Monday June 13, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Austin, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Carl Francis Darner. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Monroe and Leroy Cutsail.
Born Aug. 12, 1921, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Frances Cutsail. Lucille graduated from Frederick High School and was a charter member of Good Shepard Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick.
She is survived by three children, Sally Darner Baldridge and husband Dennis, Stephen Lee Darner and wife Susan, and Timothy Eric Darner. She is also survived by four grandsons, Nathan Jones and wife Shannon Stokes, Evan Jones and wife Megan, and Eliot and Callan Darner. Lucille is similarly survived by two great-grandsons, Desmond and Brennan Jones. She is likewise survived by her constant companion, Peaches, Lucille’s pet miniature poodle.
Lucille and Carl lived in Germany for five years and traveled extensively throughout Europe, enjoying every moment. They relished their 40 years of retirement together by traveling the entire United States, including Alaska, exclusively in their Airstream travel trailer. The couple were members of the Mid-Atlantic Airstream Club of the Airstream Club International and attending rallies all over the country. They especially enjoyed the many winters spent with their close friends at Paradise Park, Airstream condominium in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Lucille lived a long and eventful life, and she leaves us all with heavy hearts yet fond and lasting memories. A memorial service will be held at a later date.