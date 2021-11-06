Lucille Rice

Mrs. Lucille Janet (Boyer) Rice, 104, of Frederick, died peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and longtime friend Pastor Dave Betzner. It was the 83rd anniversary of her wedding day in 1938. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Rice, who predeceased her in 1992. She was born at the onset of one pandemic and died in the waning of another.
Born Aug. 19, 1917, in Broad Run, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Martin Luther and Nellie Gertrude (Huffer) Boyer. She graduated from Middletown High School (class of 1934), where she hand wrote the class yearbook. She and her husband moved to Dayton, Ohio, a few years after they were married and moved back to Maryland in 1952.
She lived in Myersville for 50 years in the house her husband had built. In 2002, she moved into the home of her daughter and son-in-law outside of Frederick, where she resided for the last 20 years of her life.
Mrs. Rice was the bookkeeper for her husband’s home construction business but also worked for several years at Price Electric and in the cafeteria at Myersville Elementary School. She is mostly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, homemaker, great friend and neighbor. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Myersville.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Sundergill and husband James; granddaughter, Jennifer Sundergill; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on Nov. 11, 2021, at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A gathering, guitar music by Georgia Wells and a slide show of her life will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Paul Baglyos and the Rev. David Betzner will officiate. Visitation with the family will be held after the service in the ELC garden, weather permitting. In keeping with COVID-19 requirements, no food will be served, and masks will be required at all times. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701; Frederick Health Hospice P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702; or a charity of your choice.