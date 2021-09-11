Lucy Payne Stockslager, 96, of Mount Airy, Maryland, entered her heavenly home Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings; her husband of nearly 52 years, Stanley Jones Stockslager; and her son, Earl Stanley Stockslager.
She is survived by her daughter, Imogene "Sunny" Combs (Richard); son, Richard Allen Stockslager (Tammy); grandchildren, Laura Norton (Benjamin), Scott Stockslager, Lynn Diehl (Matthew), Todd Stockslager, Lydia Combs, Steven Stockslager and Christopher "CJ" Stockslager; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra "Allie" Norton, Joseph Stockslager and Benjamin Diehl. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, Maryland, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050 or at https://www.marfan.org/, or to the Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852 or at https://www.autism-society.org/.
