Luther Beard, Jr.

Mr. Luther Vernon Beard Jr., 79, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Arlene Beard, his wife of 57 years.
Born Nov. 22, 1941, in Woodsboro, Luther was the son of the late Luther V., Sr. and Ada Beard. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a young man and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his military service, he returned to Maryland and worked as a truck driver, retiring from TBH Cement in 2005. Mr. Beard was an avid hunter and fisherman, but he loved spending time with his family most of all.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Beard is survived by four children, Pamela Bowers and husband Bobby, Michael Beard and wife Kim, Wendy Hardman and husband Jeff, and Karen Ruby; two brothers; two sisters; twelve grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Bailey.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.