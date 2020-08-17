Luther C. Holland Jr., 93, raised in Burkittsville, MD, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of Maybelle Ardella (Giles) Holland.
Born on July 10, 1927, he was the son of the late Luther Columbus Holland and Marie Minnie (Anderson) Holland. He was preceded in death by his brother Louis Q. Holland Sr.
Luther graduated from Dunbar High School, Washington, D.C., and Hampton University, Hampton, VA. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army,serving as Corporal, during WWII and toured overseas. After graduation from Hampton University he worked at NIH as a contract specialist retiring after 30 years. Luther was a life Member of Brunswick VFW #10421, American Legion, D.A.V., N.R.A., N.A.R.F.E. and the Fredericktonian, Lodge #12, past Master, F&AM PHA. In his spare time he enjoyed walking and hunting with his dogs along the Appalachian Trail from Brunswick to the Fire Tower. He loved dancing and being among nature. Fall was his favorite time of year. He also loved the Fried Chicken at the Golden Corral. Luther loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Maybelle and her nine children, he is survived by daughters Juanita M. Holland and Linda D. Holland, Kenneth S. Holland (wife Carolyn) and three children; grandsons Tyler Holland-Ashford and Jason Holland; sister Una M. Smothers and her two children, Joseph Smothers, Jr. and Sharon Tucker; nieces, Faye H. Williams (husband Herman) Evelyn B. (Holland) Williams, Rhonda M. Holland and nephew Louis Holland Jr., and a host of other family members.
A celebration of Luther’s life journey will take place at Stauffer Funeral Home, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Kaye C. Coates will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com.