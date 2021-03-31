Lydia Kelly

Lydia L. Kelly, 70, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster after a valiant two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1950, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Humerick) Seiss of Emmitsburg, and the late Fred K. Seiss.
Lydia was a graduate of Thurmont High School, class of 1968. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. She was a kind, compassionate and generous person who spent most of her adult life in the service of others. Miss Lydia touched many lives caring for the children of the community as assistant program director for the Seton Daycare Center for 31 years. She also worked as a daycare provider at Frederick Community College for two years, was a dental assistant in Thurmont, and most recently, she was a care provider for the elderly. She had a special place in her heart for animals and cared for many strays over the years. She enjoyed traveling but was happiest and most content at her home in the country. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her little cat, Wheezy. Lydia was creative and artistic, a person with vision. She was fiercely loyal, loved deeply and is deeply loved. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Dorothy, are sons, Stephen W. Kelly and Nathan F. Kelly, both of Emmitsburg; brother, Thomas Seiss and wife Darlene, of Graceham; sisters, Peggy Mayben, of Loveland, Colorado, and Janet Birch, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania; and numerous relatives and friends.
Services are private. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Emmitsburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lydia’s name may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701, or Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.