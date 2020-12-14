Lyle Wolfe

Lyle Richard “Dick” Wolfe, age 86, of Keymar, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at his home. Born Jan. 24, 1934 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Lucy Lambert.
Before retiring he worked as a heavy machinery mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, and working on his cars. He managed the Mason Dixon Dragway in Hagerstown.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Richard D. Wolfe and Jeri Anderson of Littlestown, PA; grandchildren, Derek Wolfe, Krissy Wolfe, Jordan Wolfe, Robert Wolfe and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, David L. Wolfe.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
