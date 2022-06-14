Lynda Byrd

We are devastated to announce the passing of Lynda Fay Byrd, 65, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. Lynda left us on June 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Lynda was a devoted mother and lived every day for her children and grandchildren. Though Lynda’s true passion in life was family, she made friends and helped people wherever life took her. She seemed to have found the secret to unending optimism and generously spread joy and rays of sunshine in the lives of everyone who knew her.
Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 15th, 1956, Lynda graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1974. Throughout her career she dedicated herself in service to our local judiciaries, and retired from her position as chief deputy to the clerk of the Circuit Court for Frederick County in 2018. When she wasn’t working or pursuing the dreams of her children and grandchildren, she loved to explore and push the limits of her talents in painting. She made beautiful works of art using acrylic paints, watercolor, and colored pencils. She painted for anyone and everyone, rarely keeping her works for herself.
Beloved daughter of the late Harriet V. Foster, Lynda was survived by her father, Wesley F. Foster; her sisters, Susan G. Hawkins and Sandra K. Bogley; her daughters, Linsi N. Byrd and Cassidy R. Wilhelm; and her grandchildren, Isabella P. Bryant and Mazie R. Esworthy; and her two step-grandchildren, Taylar N. Wilhelm and Ashley M. Wilhelm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to our fundraiser at gofund.me/805c01f7. Money raised will be donated to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Lynda’s name.
If you have photos or memories of Lynda that you would like to share, please share them at bit.ly/3Ohglgp. The family would be grateful.
Lynda’s funeral services will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, at 3 p.m. Thursday June 16. Family and friends can also come along following the service to gather for refreshments and memories afterwards.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared a staufferfuneralhome.com.