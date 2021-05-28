Lynda Osborne, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Vibra Life Senior Living, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The family asks that those wishing to honor her life give a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For donations, please go to stjude.org/donate. To read Lynda’s complete obituary, and to leave her family personal condolences, please visit www.myers-baker.com