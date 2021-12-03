M. Cecilia Vasco

Mrs. Maria Cecilia Vasco, 80, of Gaithersburg, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1 at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights. She was the wife of the late Julio Vasco, who passed in February 2009.
Born in Quito, Ecuador, Cecilia was the daughter of the late Jorge and Carmen Carvajal. She was a fun, spirited woman who loved to dance and travel, and she was exceedingly generous. She was a strong mother and a driven entrepreneuse with her own cleaning business, yet she always put her family first. She was nurturing with her excellent cooking, and she would always light up a room with her ebullient personality.
Mrs. Vasco is survived by her children, Gissela Smith and husband Tom, and Richard Torres and wife Karen; stepsons, Hernan Vasco, and Esteban Vasco and wife Gabriela; her sister, Olguita Munoz; grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Zachary Durham, Franci Beach, Tristan Torres and Aerial Torres; stepgrandchildren, Andrea Vasco, Alyssa Vasco, Ava Vasco and Mia Vasco; great-grandsons, Thomas and Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Road, Germantown, MD 20876. A celebration of life will immediately follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).