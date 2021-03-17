M.E. (Ellie) Gesell.
Ellie died March 11, 2021, on her great-granddaughter Morgan’s 11th birthday. Born a Georgia peach in 1934, she was the youngest of Samuel and Kate Pearson. Ellie received her GED and graduated from nursing school as a licensed practical nurse, working at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the mother to Gary (deceased), Randy Gesell (Catriona) and Barbara Crum (David); a fun granny to Josh, Jenny, Jamie, Ben, Jason, Katie and Drew; great-granny of 14; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. We know mom is now dancing her pretty legs off with our Lord. Services will be private. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.