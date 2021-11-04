M. Evelyn Lloyd

Mary Evelyn (Pittinger) Lloyd, 91, of Keymar, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Lorien in Taneytown. Born April 24, 1930, in Keymar, she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Pittinger. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Lloyd Jr., who died July 7, 2021.
She graduated from Walkersville High School, class of 1947. She worked for the C&P Telephone Company in Union Bridge for two years, and then for 37 years as a receptionist and switchboard operator at the Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion (Haughs) Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She was an honorary life member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., where she helped serve at suppers and banquets. She had also been a member of the Johnsville Senior Citizens.
She is survived by brothers, Sterling Pittinger, Larry Pittinger and wife Shirley, of Union Bridge, and Ronald Pittinger of Taneytown; two nephews, David Pittinger, of Taneytown, and Michael Pittinger, of Walkersville; and a sister-in-law, Deborah Wiles, of Hagerstown.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Melvin Pittinger.
There will be no services. Inurnment will be in Haugh’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Church, 11504 Haugh’s Church Rd., Keymar, MD 21157.
