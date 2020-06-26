M. Kathryn Dodd

Mattie Kathryn Dodd, was born June 11, 1920, in Frederick County, MD, the second daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Stover McKinney. Kathryn attended school in Frederick County and Uniontown. A lifelong resident of Uniontown, MD, she loved gardening, quilting, good food and family. She achieved her goal of turning 100 years on June 11, 2020, celebrating her centennial birthday at the Genesis Corsica Hill Nursing Home in Centreville, MD where she passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 23rd at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Kathryn is survived by her grandson, Shawn Fred McKinney, his wife Joanne and great-grandchildren, Shawn Hunter McKinney and Summer Shaelan McKinney of New Windsor; daughter-in-law, Dorothy; stepchildren, Gaines Dodd Jr. and Brenda Hengst; sister, Elizabeth McKinney Graybeal, of Hanover, PA, and brother, Billy Albert Taylor McKinney, of Westminster. She is predeceased by her son, Fred Charles McKinney; late husbands, Alfred Haines and Gaines Dodd Sr.; sisters, Louise Perrott, Anna Mae Richards, Vivian Wasson and brothers, Frank “Bud” McKinney, Theodore “Ted” McKinney, Jim McKinney, Raymond McKinney and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was a lifelong member of Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren in Westminster, MD.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Sandi Evans Rogers, pastor of Linwood Brethren Church, officiating. Anyone attending must wear masks within the funeral home and at the gravesite as well as observe social distancing. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown.
Memorials may be made to the Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster, MD 21158.
