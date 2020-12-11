M. Leanna Stitely, age 89, a lifelong resident of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville, following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 28, 1930, in Johnsville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Boone and Mary Miller Boone. She was the wife of D. LeRoy Stitely Sr., her husband of 66 years, who died in 2019.
Mrs. Stitely was a graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School, Union Bridge. In her teen years she and her sister, Ruth, and friend, Tootie, sang on WFMD Radio with the band POP 6.
She worked for more than 25 years with the Carroll County Public Schools food service, most of this time at Francis Scott Key High School. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Union Bridge.
In early retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to numerous states and going on cruises. She also enjoyed visiting and fishing at their property in Chincoteage, Virginia. She loved dancing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Donald L. Stitely Jr. and wife, Diana of St. Augustine, Florida, Steven L. Stitely and wife, Laura of Johnsville; grandchildren, Thomas Stitely, of Westminster, Laura Hankerson and husband, Anthony of Jacksonville, Florida, Kelsey Easterday and husband, Chris of Martinsburg, West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Camden and Zoey Hankerson, Jenson Easterday; sisters, Ruth Zile of Union Bridge, Patsy Baltzell and husband, Noel of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Harry Stitely, of Frederick; childhood friend, Tootie Zimmerman Haines of Westminster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, John “Bud” Boone (Vera); sisters, Mary Beard (Clifford) and Isabelle Wachter (Gerald); niece, Helen Beard Harris, who was like a sister; and brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Zile.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service.
A private graveside service will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
