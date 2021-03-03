M. Lucille Etzler, 102, of Frederick, Maryland, passed Sunday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Record Street Home in Frederick.
Born July 1, 1918, in Mount Pleasant, she was the daughter of the late Alvie M. and Bertie Whitmore Etzler.
She graduated from Liberty High School in 1936 and then attended Strayer Business College in Baltimore. She was employed for more than 40 years at the Ox Fiber Brush Company in its payroll department until the company moved to Tennessee. She then served as a secretary at East Coast Relay for the Western Union Company and then later went and worked for Eastalco Aluminum Company until her retirement.
Lucille was a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
She worked part time for 18 years with the Frederick County Election Board and was a member of VFW Post 3285 in Frederick. In her later years, she enjoyed playing card games, reading and watching TV.
Lucille is the last member of her immediate family. She is preceded in death by her six sisters, Alice M. McDevitt, Pauline M. Stauffer, Evelyn O. Adams, Elinor Grace Trout, Dorothy I. Carty and Caroline A. Crapster; her brother, A. Rudell Etzler; and numerous other family members.
Surviving is a special nephew, John Todd Crapster and wife Crystal and their two sons, J. Aaron and Kyle D. Crapster. She is also survived by her nephews, Richard “Rick” Adams and wife Ann, Delmar Trout and wife Nancy, Gregory Trout and wife Nancy, David McDevitt and wife Carolyn and G. Douglas Stauffer; her nieces, Sue Basford and husband Richard, Sharon Barrick, Pattie Carty Smith and husband Ronald; and two nieces-in-law, Ruby Trout and Glenda Trout.
She will also be remembered by her numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and specials friends.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and the staff at Record Street Home for all the love and dedication they provided Lucille in her later years.
Funeral services will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, with the Rev. Ken Humbert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Services will also be livestreamed online at https://vimeo.com/event/749815 for those who cannot attend.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.