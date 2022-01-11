Mabel was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Peter and Dena Brower being the youngest of three children. She is survived by her husband, Earl of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia where the family lived for the past 25 years. Also survived by her brother Robert Brower of Dunnellon, Fla., and a sister Evelyn Gruenberg of Yellow Springs, Ohio. She is the mother of four children, eleven grand children, and three great grandchildren.
She grew up with family in Hawthorne, New Jersey, where she attended local schools and was a member of the Hawthorne Gospel Church. She graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1960 and the Paterson General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 as a registered nurse. She met the love of her life, Earl Van Den Berg, while with the Hawthorne Gospel Church youth group. She and Earl were married there in 1963, and she moved to Dallas, Texas, with her husband, who attended Dallas Theological Seminary and graduated in 1967. They served in local church ministries together in Long Island and Rochester, New York; Hackensack, New Jersey; Ranson, West Virginia; and Frederick, Maryland, including the pastorate, public and Christian school teaching, administration and representing Bob Jones University Press before moving to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, her present home. She worked as a nurse, Sunday school teacher, Christian school teacher and administrative assistant, and behind-the-scenes worker in visitation and evangelism.
She is survived by her four children, Jennifer Jillson, of Bowie, Maryland, Robert and Jeff Van Den Berg and Brenda Castilla, all of Manassas, Virginia.
Her family is thankful for their dear loving Mabel, whose daily life, example and commitment to God's Word will continue to bear fruit now and for eternity.
Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good, and not evil, all the days of her life — Proverbs 31:10-12.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.
