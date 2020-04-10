Mabel Dinterman

Mabel "Ginny" Virginia Dinterman, 100 years old, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.
Born January 22, 1920, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Pearl M. Green.
Ginny was a lifetime member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Brunswick where she had taught Sunday School. She was a member of numerous organizations including, Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96, Brunswick Moose Lodge No 1582, Brunswick Eagles Aerie 1136, Pythian Sisters of Maryland, and The Red Hats Society. Ginny was recently presented with a Certificate of Recognition by Brunswick Mayor Jeff Snoots, proclaiming "January 22, 2020, Mabel Virginia Dinterman Day." She enjoyed gardening her flowers.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Mann; her devoted sister-in-law, Peggy Green; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and her "special neighbors" Kristy Baker and Jimmy Baker.
Ginny is preceded in death by her parents; her husband for over 30 years and windowed for 50 years, John William "Willie" Dinterman; her son Thomas William Dinterman; and her four siblings, Clyde Green, Nora Lee Lake, Gerald Green, and Marion Reynolds.
Funeral services provided by John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland, with a private viewing at the funeral home on April 14, 2020, and interment following at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations in memory of Ginny may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church, 114 East A Street, Brunswick, Maryland 21716.
A 'celebration of life' for Ginny will be held at a later date.