Mabel E Day

Mrs. Mabel Elizabeth Day passed away at the Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, ten days prior to her 92nd birthday due to complications from Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Jesse Leonard Day, whom she married May 8, 1946.
Born May 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Sadie Ricketts.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Claggett; her sister-in-law, Anna Day; her children, Jesse Day Jr., Rodney Day, Jerry Day and wife ,Adele, Frank Day and wife Sissy, David Day, Janet Hilton and husband, John, and Bill Claggett; and her grandchildren, Rodney Jr., Casey, Karey, Danny, Dawn, Donna, Jaime, Jeremiah, Jenell, Vicky, Alia, and Carl.
She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mabel adored her family.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mabel is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Day; her brothers Francis and Russell Ricketts, and her daughters-in-law Jean Day and Tabitha Claggett.
Mabel worked for National Geographic for seventeen years, retiring on October 31, 1991.
She was talented in crochet work and created many treasured items for family and friends.
She loved to garden and shared her bounty with friends and neighbors.
For many years, family would gather around her table every Sunday for family dinner and these times were treasured by all.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. Internment services will be private.