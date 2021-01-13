Mabel Joyce Yoho

Mabel Joyce (Hamilton) Yoho, 91, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Mabel was born in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 1929. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 72 years, Gene Yoho Sr.
The couple settled with their young family in Damascus, Maryland, in 1962 where they created a warm and loving home for their children and grandchildren. Her legacy includes five children, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Mabel’s love of the outdoors and green thumb could be seen in her beautiful gardens and crowded bird feeders. Her home — and swimming pool — hosted many fun-filled days for family members of all ages. She loved to travel, road-tripping across the United States and into Canada. Mabel was also an avid reader of mystery novels. Playing cards or board games was common whenever anyone visited.
Mabel’s door was always open to family and friends, offering a place to stay and welcoming you with a hug and a delicious meal. Her many gifts live on in all those who love her.
Due to COVID-19, Mabel will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her parents at Historyland Memorial Park in King George, Virginia.
