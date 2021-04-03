Mabel Poole

Mrs. Mabel N. Poole, 97, of Frederick, died Thursday, March 31, 2021 at her home.
Born August 22, 1923, she was the daughter of Albert Gillis and Ercie Neomia Aldridge Esworthy.
For many years she worked in partnership with Kenneth D. Poole in the running of Poole Construction, in Libertytown, MD. She then moved to Frederick in the early '80s. She was an avid NASCAR fan and attended many races along the east coast, with her favorite tracks being Darlington, SC, and Charlotte, NC. She even made a trip to her favorite driver's hometown of Dawsonville, GA to see "Awesome Bill" from Dawsonville's museum. She was dedicated to watching every Sunday's race to cheer for her favorites.
She was a member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren near Mt. Airy. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and trying new recipes. She was famous for her chocolate pie, which she insisted on bringing to every family gathering.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna N. Roberts and partner William "Bill" Lucas; granddaughter Kathy Delaughter and husband Steve; grandsons Kenneth "Ken" Poole and wife Tina, and Kevin Poole and wife Marie; great-grandchildren Cassandra Poole, Christopher O'Dell, Casey Delaughter and Lexi Delaughter.
She was preceded in death by sisters Marie B. Smith and Madeline Esworthy; and brothers Arthur G., Alton D., Albert D. Jr., Amon E., Artie R., and Alvin Esworthy, as well as son, Kenneth L. "Butch" Poole, baby Kenny Poole, and granddaughter Vickie L. O'Dell. The family will receive friends at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy in Frederick on Wednesday, April 7th, from 4 to 6 PM, prior to service at 6:00 PM. The Pastor Gregory Quintrell of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren will officiate. There will be no graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13358 Glissans Mill Rd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.