Madeline M. Best, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Country Meadows in Frederick.
Born on July 29, 1926, in Baltimore, Madeline was the daughter of the late Charles Vernon Jackson and Anna Gerland Jackson. She was the loving wife of Louis Alton Best, her husband of 74 years at the time of his passing in 2019.
She graduated from Catonsville High School, Class of 1943, and attended State Teachers College in Towson, Maryland. She retired from Randallstown Elementary School in 1973.
Madeline was an advocate and supporter of Frederick Memorial Hospital, and she was proud to be an active member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 31 years.
She is survived by her two children, William A. Best, II and wife, Janice, of Louisville, Tennessee, and Deborah Best Drennan and husband, Phil, of Ijamsville, Maryland; grandchildren, William A. Best III and wife, Teresa, Christopher Drennan and wife, Sarah, Jennifer Best Leckrone and husband, William, Lauren Drennan and Jennifer T. Best; great-grandchildren, Nathan Best, Jackson Leckrone, Gray Drennan, Natalie Best, Ryan Leckrone, Oliver Drennan, Frances Drennan, Emery Leckrone and Aurora Best.
A private service will be held with the family at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll County Hospice or Frederick Health Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.