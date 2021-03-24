Madeline Thompson

Madeline MacKenzie Droneburg Thompson, of Frederick, passed away peacefully March 22, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House. Born Nov. 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Stanislas MacKenzie and the late Amy Ruth Twenty MacKenzie. Growing up on Edgewood Church Road, she attended St. John Catholic School until her family moved to Mount Airy, where she graduated from Mount Airy High School. She married Glen Ray Droneburg Sr. in 1948. Their marriage ended tragically when he was killed in a motor vehicle accident in 1957. She continued her late husband’s business for three years until she wed William McKinley Thompson in 1960, who passed away in 1996. Together they owned and operated W.M. & M.R. Thompson Milk Transportation for 36 years. Madeline owned it solely until 2001. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and prosper. Nobody ever entered her home without sharing a meal. She was known for her homemade candy and kinklings at Easter time.
She was a longtime member of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers, and the Amvets Post No. 9 Auxiliary. She also served as director of the Twirletts Color Guard, Majorette and Drum Corps. While director, she always ensured that every child had whatever they needed to participate.
She is survived by her children, Glen Ray Droneburg, her devoted son and caregiver, Linda Droneburg Ponce (Greg), Jo Thompson Dorsey (Charles) and Mary Thompson Haines (Scott); a brother, Richard MacKenzie (Hazel) and a sister-in-law, Nancy MacKenzie; her grandchildren, Doris Ott (Jeff), Dale Ponce (Heather), Scott Haines (Lindsay), Naneva Cordell (Matt) and Charles Dorsey; and her great-grandchildren, Keren Ott, Shelby Ott, Hannah Ponce, Harmonie Ponce, Arthur Haines, William Haines, Declan Cordell and Jaxson Cordell.
Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Burdette; and brothers Leo, Joseph and Paul MacKenzie.
Her services will be held on March 26, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be private and for immediate family only. The family wishes to thank Dr. Saeed Zaidi and his staff, the Libertytown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, the staff at Frederick Health Systems (especially nurse Danielle Fraley) and the entire staff at Kline Hospice House for their care and services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kline Hospice House or Libertytown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service.