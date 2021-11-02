Madelyn H. Ford

It is with both great sadness and joy Madelyn left this world to begin her trip to heaven in the early morning hours of November 1, 2021. She was born in Frederick, Maryland on November 23, 1927 to Albert Francis and May Virginia Houff. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by her brother Albert (Sonny) Houff, Jr. and sisters Betty J. Houff and Dawn M. Waltz.
Madelyn was the beloved wife of William (Bill) M. Ford who has been awaiting her arrival in heaven since 1972. Some may remember Madelyn and Bill gliding around the Braddock Heights Skating Rink while performing the Two Step and their famous Waltz. They were awesome to watch. After Bill’s death, Madelyn took up tennis in 1972 and as she always did, excelled on the court. In her later years, she worked for Tuscarora Tennis Barn.
Madelyn began her professional career at Frederick Trading Company and then on to the Frederick County Board of Education. She was an assistant Librarian at Elm Street School and was promoted to Secretary to the Principal there. In 1969, she took her favorite job as Secretary to the Principal at Governor Thomas Johnson High School where she remained until her retirement in 2001. She loved kids and touched the lives of many young adults.
She is survived by two daughters, Christy P. Rosali and husband Domenick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Melanie K. Peregoy and husband Ray of Finksburg, Maryland. Madelyn has 3 beautiful grandchildren, Danielle Krull-Stone and husband Christopher of Frederick, MD, Heather Provenza of Lynchburg, Virginia, and William Provenza of Knoxville, Tennessee; eleven great-grandchildren, Dylan (finance Sarah), Gabriel, Logan, Ange, Christopher, Jr., Destiny, Abel, Kaine, Sahara, Andrea and Dustin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and family visitation will be Thursday, November 4 from 3pm to 7pm at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. Private burial service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Friday, November 5, 2021.