Madge Lamb

Madge Sappington Lamb, 82, of Walkersville, formerly of Libertytown, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick. Born August 21, 1938, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Richard Coale Sappington Sr. and Ruth Louise Boone Sappington. She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband Thomas “Skeeter” Lamb, Sr.
Madge was a graduate of St. John’s Roman Catholic High School, Frederick. She was a loving and caring mom, grandma and great-grandma for her family. Her strength, drive and determination was undeniable. As a daycare provider, she touched many hearts over the years.
She was a lifelong member of the Libertytown Fire Department Auxiliary, a member of Red Hat Ladies, and a member of Woodsboro and Libertytown Senior Centers. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed regular card games with her close circle of friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, trips to the beach, spectating drag racing and NASCAR, making crafts, and spontaneous adventures.
Madge is survived by two daughters, Tammy Blake (Harold) of Thurmont and Tina Poole (Howard) of Warfordsburg, PA; three sons, Thomas Lamb Jr. (Cheryl) of Walkersville, Timothy Lamb Sr. (Charlene) of Libertytown, and Todd Lamb (Trish) of Nokesville VA; grandchildren, Heather Boyd (Mike), Hilary Blake, Hayley Blake, Kimberly Appleby (Brad), Jessica Gallion (Matt), Timothy Lamb Jr., Trey Lamb, Ian Lamb, Cheyne Lamb, Ashley Higgins (Justin) and Howard Poole III; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Coale Sappinton, Jr. (Sue) of Frederick, and Robert Eugene Sappington Sr. (Cheryl) of Laurel.
Besides her husband, Madge is predeceased by her sister, Laura Brown Holley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Libertytown Vol. Fire Co. Auxiliary, P.O. Vol. Fire Co. 33, Libertytown, MD 21762.
