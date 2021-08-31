Mahlon Daniel Burkhard passed into the great unknown Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The father of four sons, he passed at Buckingham’s Choice, Adamstown, Maryland, at the age of 98. COVID-19 sucks.
Mahlon was born in Seward, Nebraska, Jan. 14, 1923, to Noah and Iva Burkhard. The oldest of three siblings, he lived in Seward until joining the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served in the Pacific fleet during World War II, piloting landing crafts that delivered U.S. Marines to the beaches of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. During this time, he met his future wife, Charlotte, a San Diego, California, transplant, and they were married in 1945 just before the end of the war.
Following his active military duty, Mahlon finished his undergraduate degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and he then secured an advanced degree from Pennsylvania State University in the field of acoustics. He began his long professional career at the National Bureau of Standards, where he helped establish the first standards for hearing aids. He next moved into private industry where he built hearing aid microphones, as well as the microphones that astronauts and mission controllers depended upon during the first trip to the moon on Apollo XI. Later, he led a small team in designing and building KEMAR, the first head and torso simulator designed for acoustic research. Through his career, he was awarded seven patents, and he made significant impacts in the field of acoustics. Retirement rarely suited Mahlon, having attempted it unsuccessfully in the late 1980s, then again in the mid 1990s and, finally, in the mid 2010s, where even at age 93 he was regularly flying to Europe for business.
Mahlon and Charlotte raised four sons: Ronald, Douglas, John and David. They lived in a wide variety of places during their 73-year marriage, including Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut and West Virginia, before finally settling in Adamstown.
His professional associates knew him best as thoughtful and even tempered — and a leader in his field. His family knew him as an utterly devoted husband, an engaged father, role model and mentor. He was indefatigable in life, always bringing a cheery disposition and just the right wry comment to bring smiles to those around him. COVID really sucks.
Mahlon was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers Eldred and James; and his son, Douglas. He is survived by his sons; three nephews; two nieces; one granddaughter; four grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.