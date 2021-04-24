Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, 17, of Brunswick, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Born July 17, 2003, in Frederick, he was the son of Kathryn “Katey” Lynch Cooke of Brunswick and Joseph Cooke of Lanham.
Malakai was an 11th grader at Brunswick High School.
He had a beautiful one-of-a-kind smile that would brighten anyone’s day.
Malakai was very athletic, and he enjoyed fishing, video games, music and being with family and friends. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Quentin Cooke and Cameron Johnson; grandparents, Carol and Randy Lynch, and Joe and Joan Cooke; aunts and uncles, Jerald and Tameka Cooke, Jarett and Monica Cooke, and Philip and Jodi Lynch; cousins, Grant and Rachel Lynch, and Jason and Jade Cooke; and many additional aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be remembered by many friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 from the funeral home chapel. Live streaming of the service will be available. Please check the Stauffer website for the link on the day of service.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Petersville.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.