Malcolm McNaught Bryan, 84, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Roseann Bryan.
Born on April 20, 1936 in Dalbeattie, Dumfriesshire, Scotland, he was the son of the late William and Margaret McNaughton) Bryan.
He was employed by ITT, Frederick Plantronics and General Dynamics. Mr. Bryan enjoyed soccer, gardening and jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to his wife of over 50 years, Roseann, he is survived by his son, Malcolm David Bryan and wife, Marcy, of Greencastle; and brother, Robert F. Bryan and wife, Deborah Murdock, of Virginia.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Mount Prospect Church Cemetery near Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Colon Cancer Foundation.
