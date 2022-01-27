Mamie Louise Owens Privette Wyckoff left this world on Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 99. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy; son, James; granddaughter, Christine; grandson, Bret; and her two great-granddaughters, Nora and Lillian. Mamie was born on Dec. 14, 1922, in Wilson, North Carolina, to sharecroppers William James Oscar Owens and Nancy Bass Owens. She always credited her hardscrabble upbringing to the toughness and strength she displayed throughout her life, but it also endowed her with a patience and empathy that endeared her to all who knew her. Simply known as Miss Mamie or Grandma to her friends and family, she will be greatly missed by the countless people whose lives she has touched. Services will be held at a later date.