Manro R. Koontz

Manro Russell Koontz, age 94, of Westminster and formerly of New Windsor, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Brightview Westminster Ridge.
Affectionately known as “Bunch,” he was born March 1, 1927, in Taylorsville, the son of the late Russell M. and Bernice Yohn Koontz. He was the husband of A. Jeannette Koontz, who predeceased him Feb. 19, 2021. They were married for 72 years.
In earlier years he worked as a farmer and drove a milk truck for Willow Farms Dairy, Frizzellburg. Later, he drove for Mitchell Transport and then started his own trucking company, wide-load hauling for Ryan Homes. He also drove a school bus for Roland Strawsburg.
Bunch was a member and past president of the New Windsor Lions Club and had served on the New Windsor Town Council.
He and his wife spent 10 years of wintering in Florida, where he enjoyed walking, riding his bike and playing shuffleboard. They both also loved watching sporting events of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having attended up until the spring of 2020.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Koontz, of Grapevine, Texas, Vicki Petry and husband Terry, of New Windsor, Ray Koontz and wife Delores, of Pensacola, Florida, and Steven Koontz of New Windsor; grandchildren, Russell Bair and wife Jana, of Texas, Chad Petry and wife Jamie, of Westminster, Kyle Petry and wife Heather, of McSherrystown, Pennsylvania, Seth Petry and wife Kristi, of Westminster, Jesse Koontz, of Florida, Brandon Koontz, of New Windsor, and David and Candi Koontz, both of Florida; great-grandchildren, Landon and Scarlett Bair, Leigha, Brielle, Colby, Brynn, Witt and Rye Petry, and Emilee, Peyton and Quinn Koontz; sisters, Bonnie Seibel-Talbert and Judy Coe, both of New Windsor; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Vivian Parry, Connie Valentine and Patsy Green; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Koontz.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge. There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuner alhome.com.